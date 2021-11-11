Portrait of a Warrior Gallery to host Veterans Day events in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, calif. (KERO) — This year has seen the release of several books published by local authors in which they give a voice to local servicemen.

"We Seek No Wider War" is dedicated to the Vietnam War, at a time when U.S. troop commitment ramped up to nearly a half million in 1967.

Kern County veteran Armando Soliz served in the Air Force from 1971 to 1975.

The title of his book is a quote from President Lyndon Johnson in 1967 and it examines the U.S. involvement in what was first called a police action.

His brother was killed in the forgotten war and Soliz says he wanted the book to bring a better understanding of what happened for readers and veterans. Armando's book is available right now on Amazon.

He's having a book signing event Thursday at the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery downtown beginning at 8 a.m. and he'll be around all day.

Proceeds will benefit Honor Flight at the new World War Ii Memorial in Bakersfield.

Also at the gallery Thursday a special moment slated to begin at 1 p.m. when a POW medal is returned to the family of a Kern County veteran.

This was awarded to James Davis who was a prisoner of war at a Japanese camp during the bombing of Hiroshima.

It was found at a yard sale in Buttonwillow.

He lived in Oildale, died at the age of 57, and he's buried in texas.

More than a dozen family members will reportedly be here to honor him.

And the day will end with a special ceremony that will light up downtown Bakersfield and beyond.

The group San Diego Searchlights is going to recreate the twin beams of light seen at the sight of Ground Zero in New York.

It will reportedly be visible for three miles or more and they'll be set up at the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery.

And officials say they're going to bring them back on Vietnam Veterans Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Sept. 11th, and Veterans Day in 2022.

The lights will be turned on beginning tonight at dusk.