Post-Memorial Day freeway closure scheduled in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Thomas Roads Improvement Program continues to work on the roads and highways in and around the City of Bakersfield.

The following nighttime closure has been scheduled for the upcoming days:

Overnight closures are scheduled for all lanes of southbound Highway 99 between Highway 58 and Ming Avenue from Tuesday, May 30 through Thursday, June 1 between 11:00 pm and 5:00 am. This closure is for the release of falsework.

During the closures, traffic will be directed to exit the 99 at Stockdale Highway, go east to Wible Road, then south to Ming Avenue. After making a right on Ming, drivers can re-enter the southbound 99 to their left.

TRIP would like to remind drivers that construction schedules are subject to change based on conditions and they thank the traveling public for their patience. Remember to keep an eye out for workers in construction zones, and as always, please drive carefully.