Soon, a post office in Bakersfield will be named after legendary country music star Merle Haggard.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy sponsored H.B. 1988, which designates the post office on 18th Street as the Merle Haggard Post Office Building. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed off on the bill.

The Oildale native who died in April, 2016 became a music icon, helping establish the Bakersfield Sound.

It's not known if a ceremony will be held dedicating the building to Haggard.