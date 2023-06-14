Potentially harmful algal blooms found in Lake Isabella

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — Heads-up if you plan on visiting Lake Isabella: Kern County Public Health has found potentially harmful blue-green algae in the Hanning Flat and Tillie Creek boat launch areas.

As part of a monitoring program, Kern County Public Health collected water samples from 16 different locations at Lake Isabella with the Hanning Flat and Tillie Creek boat launch results showing the harmful blue-green algae or cyanotoxin are at the cautionary level, which is the lowest of the three advisory levels.

Cyanobacteria is capable of producing toxins that can be harmful to people, pets, wildlife, and livestock with dogs and children most likely to be affected.

You can protect from these harmful algal blooms by following these guidelines:



Follow the posted advisories.

Stay away from algae and scum in the water and onshore.

Watch children and pets closely.

Do not let pets and other animals go into the water, drink the water, or eat scum and algal accumulations on the shore.

Wash yourself, your family, and your pets with clean water after water play.

For more information, you can go to the Kern County Public Health website.