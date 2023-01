BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Pacific Gas & Electric Outage Map is showing that the entire shopping center located at Mall View Road and Fashion Place in East Bakersfield is without power. The outage began just after 1:00 pm on January 25, 2023, and PG&E estimates they will be able to restore power by 4:30 pm.

A 23ABC reporter has informed the newsroom that the Walmart Supercenter at that location is currently closed due to the power outage.