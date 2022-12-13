Watch Now
Power outage affecting more than 2,000 PG&E customers in Shafter

Pacific Gas & Electric reports that technicians are investigating the cause of the outage and estimates that they'll have the power back within a few hours.
PG&E outage map for 10:00 pm on December 12, 2022
23ABC
Posted at 10:09 PM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 01:09:46-05

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — Pacific Gas and Electric Company is reporting a power outage affecting 2,164 customers in the Shafter area.

The outage began around 9:30 p.m. Monday. PG&E estimates it will be restored around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The outage was reported shortly after the California Highway Patrol reported a power line near Highway 43 and 7th Standard Road was down following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 43.

Stay connected to 23ABC for the latest on this story as it develops.

