BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — PG&E is reporting a power outage in Northwest Bakersfield that is affecting about 1,600 customers.

The outage is affecting an area between Olive Drive and Fruitvale and between Patton Way and Mowhawk Street.

They are estimating that power should be restored by 6:00 p.m.

Reports from residents in the area are that the outage was caused by a downed power line and the PG&E crews are in the area

Photo from Rory Fowler.