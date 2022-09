BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — PG&E is reporting a power outage in Bakersfield that is affecting approximately 2,800 residents.

There are two areas affected: the first is in the area of California and Chester avenues and the second is between Stockdale Hwy and Belle Ter.

At this time PG&E is investigating the cause and a time for restoration has not been set.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.