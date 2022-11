BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — More than 50,000 PG&E customers across Kern County have been without power since 11 p.m. Friday evening, according to the PG&E outage center.

The site shows several PG&E crews have been assigned to assess the ongoing outages.

The most recent estimated time for the power to be restored is set for as early as 6:30 a.m.