Power outage impacting close to 1,700 in Lamont

Outage during triple digit temperatures
Posted at 12:28 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 15:28:06-04

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — A power outage is impacting at least 1,699 customers in Lamont according to Pacific Gas & Electric Company.

According to PG&E they do not currently know the cause of the outage. The estimated time of restoration is 2:30 p.m. approximately.

If you would like to check if you are being affected by an outage, visit PG&E's website.

According to Ready.gov there are some ways to stay safe in the heat during a power outage. Those include:
-Keeping freezers and refrigerators closed.
-Using a generator, but ONLY outdoors and away from windows.
-Do not use a gas stove or oven to heat your home.
-Disconnecting appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges.
-Having alternate plans for refrigerating medicines or using power-dependent medical devices.
-Checking with local officials about heating and cooling locations open near you.

