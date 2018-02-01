Haze
A power outage was reported in Northwest Bakersfield just before 3 a.m. Thursday. Power has been fully restored to nearly all PG&E customers in the area.
Bakersfield, Calif. - UPDATE (4:10 a.m.): PG&E officials tell 23ABC that an equipment failure caused this morning's power outage in Northwest Bakersfield.
Power has been restored to the majority of customers in the area. Full restoration is expected at 6:15 a.m.
UPDATE (3:20 a.m.): PG&E expanded the outage area in Northwest Bakersfield. As of 3:20 a.m Thursday more than 3,200 customers were reported without power.
Traffic lights in the area of Coffee Road and Rosedale Highway were not operating due to the outage.
