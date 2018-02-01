Bakersfield, Calif. - UPDATE (4:10 a.m.): PG&E officials tell 23ABC that an equipment failure caused this morning's power outage in Northwest Bakersfield.

Power has been restored to the majority of customers in the area. Full restoration is expected at 6:15 a.m.

--------------------

UPDATE (3:20 a.m.): PG&E expanded the outage area in Northwest Bakersfield. As of 3:20 a.m Thursday more than 3,200 customers were reported without power.

--------------------

A power outage was reported in Northwest Bakersfield just after 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning. According to the Pacific Gas and Electric website, more than 2,000 customers were affected.

Traffic lights in the area of Coffee Road and Rosedale Highway were not operating due to the outage.

The cause of the outage has not yet be determined.

We will update this story as soon as more information is available.