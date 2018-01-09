Power outage leads to school closures in Mojave Unified School District

2:20 AM, Jan 9, 2018
A widespread power outage in Eastern Kern County has led to the closure of some schools on Tuesday.

According to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools website, the Mojave Unified School District will be closed due to the power outage. 

