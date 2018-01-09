Power outage leaves nearly 3,500 in dark in Northwest Bakersfield

Light Rain
HI: 64°
LO: 50°
A power outage in Northwest Bakersfield has left nearly 3,500 Pacific Gas & Electric customers without power Tuesday morning.
According to PG&E's website, the outage stretches from the Westside Parkway to the south up to near Olive Drive to the north. It stretches from Old Farm Road to the west to Coffee Road to the east.
It's not known when the outage will be fully restored.
The California Department of Transportation has shut down Union Avenue at Truxtun due to flooding Tuesday morning.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) -- Officials say two people have been killed by a mudslide during Southern California storms.
Nearly 200 people in Arvin are without power due to an outage Tuesday morning.