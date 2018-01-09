Power outage leaves nearly 3,500 in dark in Northwest Bakersfield

8:15 AM, Jan 9, 2018

A power outage in Northwest Bakersfield has left nearly 3,500 Pacific Gas & Electric customers without power Tuesday morning. 

According to PG&E's website, the outage stretches from the Westside Parkway to the south up to near Olive Drive to the north. It stretches from Old Farm Road to the west to Coffee Road to the east.

It's not known when the outage will be fully restored. 

 

