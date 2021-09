BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — UPDATE: The power outage has been reduced. 254 customers are still affected.

PG&E reported a power outage at 4:28 p.m. in Downtown and East Bakersfield.

Traffic lights are not working and AC units are down which is especially hard with the over 100 degrees weather today.

PG&E's crew is on the way and expects power to be restored around 6:45 p.m.