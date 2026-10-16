Power shutoffs in Kern amid heightened fire danger

High winds and dry conditions could lead to more power shutoffs across California this week.

PG&E and Southern California Edison say they may proactively turn off power to reduce the risk of wildfires.

As of 10 PM Thursday, power was off for 4251 SCE customers in Kern, as well as 593 PG&E customers.

The companies have sent notifications to thousands customers who could be affected.

The potential outages could last into Saturday and impact customers in multiple counties throughout the state.

In Kern county, PG&E says about 1,100 customers could lose power, including 48 medical baseline customers.

Southern California Edison says over 20,000 customers in Kern are being considered for outages.

Customers can check their status and prepare for possible outages through the PG&E and SCE websites.

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