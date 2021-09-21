Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Power still out for some in Lebec, Fraizer Park areas due to PG&E shut offs

items.[0].videoTitle
Nearly 600 Kern County residents living in the Lebec and Fraizer Park areas are without power.
Posted at 7:47 AM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 10:47:57-04

(KERO) — Nearly 600 Kern County residents living in the Lebec and Fraizer Park areas are without power.

PG&E cut off power Monday night due to the weather.

Warnings were sent out over the weekend to those that would be affected by the public safety shut offs.

According to the outage map, power is expected to be restored about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

In the meantime, a resource shelter has been set up at Tejon Elementary School for those without power. It opens at 8 a.m. Tuesday and closes at 10 p.m. or until power is restored.

The center provides a place for residents to charge any medical or mobile devices and has bottled water and snacks.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids