Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots now up to $800 million combined

The Powerball jackpot has now climbed to $455 million after no one won on Wednesday night.

But, Powerball isn't the only lottery game that could turn you into an instant millionaire. The Mega Millions jackpot is at $345 million.

The drawing for Mega Millions is Friday at 8 p.m. The odds of winning Mega Millions is 1 in 302,575,350.

The drawing for Powerball is Saturday night at 8. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292,000,000.