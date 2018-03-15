Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots now up to $800 million combined

5:53 AM, Mar 15, 2018
48 mins ago
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Powerball jackpot has now climbed to $455 million after no one won on Wednesday night. 

But, Powerball isn't the only lottery game that could turn you into an instant millionaire. The Mega Millions jackpot is at $345 million. 

The drawing for Mega Millions is Friday at 8 p.m. The odds of winning Mega Millions is 1 in 302,575,350.

The drawing for Powerball is Saturday night at 8. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292,000,000.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News