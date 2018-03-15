Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots now up to $800 million combined

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 60°
LO: 46°
The Powerball jackpot has now climbed to $455 million after no one won on Wednesday night.
But, Powerball isn't the only lottery game that could turn you into an instant millionaire. The Mega Millions jackpot is at $345 million.
The drawing for Mega Millions is Friday at 8 p.m. The odds of winning Mega Millions is 1 in 302,575,350.
The drawing for Powerball is Saturday night at 8. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292,000,000.
Though we have had an impressively wet start to the month of March, this morning's Drought Monitor Report shows no improvement in the…
UPDATE (6:17 a.m.): Peak to Peak Mountain Charter is on a two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice.
The Powerball jackpot has now climbed to $455 million after no one won on Wednesday night.
A threat at Independence High School has been deemed not credible, but there will still be added security at the school on Thursday.