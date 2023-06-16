Prescribed burn in Grapevine Flats along I-5, drivers asked to slow down

If you plan on driving in the Grapevine Flats area Friday night, firefighters are asking that you slow down.

The Kern County Fire Department is assisting CalFire and the Bureau of Land Management in a prescribed burn.

Firefighters are burning brush on both sides of the I-5 between Grapevine Road and the Fort Tejon exit, as well as the northbound side between Grapevine Road and the California aqueduct.

This burn will help prevent a fire that starts on the roadway from extending into the surrounding wildlands, reducing the wildfire risks for the Digier Canyon and the Lebec areas.