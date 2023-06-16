Watch Now
Prescribed burn in Grapevine Flats along I-5, drivers asked to slow down

Kern County Fire Department (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of a Kern County Fire Department fire truck in Bakersfield, Calif.
Kern County Fire Department (FILE)
Posted at 4:20 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 19:20:49-04

If you plan on driving in the Grapevine Flats area Friday night, firefighters are asking that you slow down.

The Kern County Fire Department is assisting CalFire and the Bureau of Land Management in a prescribed burn.

Firefighters are burning brush on both sides of the I-5 between Grapevine Road and the Fort Tejon exit, as well as the northbound side between Grapevine Road and the California aqueduct.

This burn will help prevent a fire that starts on the roadway from extending into the surrounding wildlands, reducing the wildfire risks for the Digier Canyon and the Lebec areas.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
