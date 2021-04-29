President Joe Biden addresses congress

As President Joe Biden is now just 100 days shy of being in office, he addressed congress on Wednesday night to discuss what he's accomplished so far, what he would like to see done, and where the country stands with the pandemic.

Due to Covid-19, tonight's speech to congress looked much different from in previous years. The president discussed gun and tax reform, and issues surrounding the pandemic.

President Biden’s first focus of his speech was reflecting on what he calls "crisis and opportunity."

Biden starts with the American Rescue Plan that was passed, which gave economic relief to families and workers affected by Covid-19.

He also was optimistic about the future, saying the country has provided more than 220 million Covid shots in the last 100 days.

Biden adds that more than half of all adults in America have received at least one shot, and urges the rest of the country to follow.

He says, “90% of Americans now live within five miles from a vaccination site. Everyone over the age of 16, everyone is now eligible to get vaccinated, right now, right away. Go get vaccinated, America! Go and get vaccinations! They are available."