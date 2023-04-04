Presidential declaration of disaster brings FEMA resources to Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom has requested and President Joe Biden has approved California's request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for areas impacted by the recent winter storms, says a Tuesday press release from the Kern County Fire Department.

According to KCFD, the declaration makes Kern County eligible for federal disaster assistance and recovery programs, including housing, food, and medical support, as well as personnel and equipment for road clearing, infrastructure repair, and shelter staffing and support.

Kern County residents and business owners who have sustained losses from the winter storms can start the process of applying for disaster assistance from the federal government by visiting the FEMA Disaster Assistance website for the California storms, or by calling 1-800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585)