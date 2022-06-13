Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Price for gas now averaging more than $6 a gallon in California

As inflation continues to trend upward gas prices hit a national average of $5 a gallon over the weekend but some states are already seeing much higher prices.
Gas Prices, Bakersfield (FILE)
Posted at 9:30 AM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 12:31:04-04

(KERO) — As inflation continues to trend upward gas prices hit a national average of $5 a gallon over the weekend but some states are already seeing much higher prices.

According to Triple-A, the average in California is well over $5 a gallon. As of Monday, it's sitting at $6.43 with the highest prices coming from Mono County where the average price is over $7.

Locally, Gas Buddy is showing Renegade Pride on Mount Vernon Avenue will cost you $5.73 a gallon. QuickServe in Tehachapi is priced at $5.75. The Fastrip on Bernard Street in Bakersfield is currently at $5.77 a gallon. And the Varsity gas station at 2023 Baker street is $5.79.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!