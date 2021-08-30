Prices at the pump drop slightly in Bakersfield, Hurricane Ida could change that

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Good news if you are looking to fill your tank - prices at the pump have fallen in the past week.

According to GasBuddy, the price has gone down 8.2 cents per gallon. That means you will be paying around $4.23 per gallon at the pump. That is based on a survey of 300 stations in Bakersfield.

The price of gas is 3.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and $1.15 per gallon higher than this time last year.

The national average price per gallon of gasoline has fallen to $3.12. That's down 2.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 90.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas in Bakersfield is $3.51 per gallon whole the most expensive is $4.89 per gallon. The lowest price in California is $3.49, while the highest is $5.69.

However, all of that could change with Hurricane Ida hitting the Gulf Coast.

"While the national average price of gasoline declined yet again over the last week, Hurricane Ida has been causing countless disruptions to critical infrastructure, including oil production, refineries, and pipelines. We're likely to see a reversal this week, but motorists need not be too concerned at this point," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "I expect the national average to rise in the neighborhood of 5-15 cents per gallon in the next couple of weeks- far smaller than the impact from Hurricanes Katrina and Harvey, but with damage assessments still to come, it’s possible we see a slight deviation from that. While Colonial Pipeline shut Lines 1 and 2 as a precaution, it’s highly unlikely that this will cause any long-term disruption to fuel supply like we saw months ago after the company was hacked. The biggest question for refineries will be the flooding- which could alter the rise in gas prices, but the odds of a massive surge in gas prices nationwide are extremely low."

Historical gasoline prices in Bakersfield and the national average going back ten years: