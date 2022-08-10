Process of helping fund French Fire debris removal completed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's been nearly a year since the French Fire burned in Kern County causing several evacuations for people living in the county.

Tuesday the Kern County Fire Department updated county supervisors saying the French Fire has been fully extinguished. But more importantly, the county announced the process of helping Kern residents receive state funds to remove fire debris from their property has been completed.

The board of supervisors had put in place an emergency proclamation due to the fire to help residents with emergency aid from the state. Tuesday the county approved the Kern County Fire Departments' request to terminate the proclamation.

The fire burned for more than two months destroying nearly 30,000 acres. It was determined the fire was human-caused, though no one has been charged in the incident.