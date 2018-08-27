Program rehabilitates lives for people in need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The Mission at Kern County provides meals, shelter and even an educational program for anyone who is looking get back on their feet. And for one man, it changed his life.

“Compassion can run many different veins,” said Kevin Codd. “It can be giving them a cold soda on a hot day. It can be saying ‘Hi’, giving them a hug, a handshake and it can be giving someone your time.”

From feeding the homeless today to setting them up for success tomorrow, the Mission at Kern County offers people in need a helping hand, even a purpose.

“I found myself homeless. I came here about a year and a half ago. I didn’t have anything,” said Codd.

Now, Codd returns the services that were given to him a year ago as a staff member.

“It helped me get back on my feet in a way that I want to say that I’m a brand new person, but I have a new level of hope. I have fulfillment and purpose,” said Codd.

And that is what the mission strives to do.

“It’s so much more than a meal here. There’s a bed, there’s clothing if you need it and immediate services can be met,” said Codd.

The Mission also offers a learning center and case manager to help set up a bank account, a job and even housing.

“A real life plan can be planned here if the person does choose,” said Codd.

And The Mission wants to open that door for those people in need.

“There’s things going on in their life that we don’t know about rather than their outward appearance of being homeless on drugs, or just being mentally unstable,” said Codd. “Whatever it may appear like, there’s something going on in most cases that I would say can be addressed and stabilized to give them a positive future.”

If you would live to volunteer for The Mission at Kern County or know someone in need of its services, you can visit their website for more information.