Proof of vaccination, negative test will be required for large indoor events in California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Looking to attend a big indoor concert or sporting event?

Starting Sept. 20 proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test will be required for indoor events with 1,000 or more people attending, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced Wednesday.

The negative COVID test will need to be within 72 hours of the event starting. Self-verification of a vaccination status will no longer be accepted.

The policy will remain in place until Nov. 1, according to the CDPH.