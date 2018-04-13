Proposed water tax hike for Rosedale-Rio Bravo residents

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Property owners within the boundaries of the Rosedale-Rio Bravo Water Storage District might be seeing a significant hike in their water tax.
A notice of public hearing and ballot were sent out this week to vote on a proposed assessment that could mean as much as a 3750% increase for some property owners.
The district says there are two primary factors which lead to the need to increase their assessment authority:
The district has posted more assessment information on their website and will be hosting two landowner workshops to review the proposed increase with landowners.
The public hearing to consider the proposed assessment increase and to count the ballots will be held on May 22, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. at the District offices.
