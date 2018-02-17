Prosecutor in Sabrina Limon case responds to motion for new trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On Feb. 21st, Sabrina Limon could be sentenced to 25 years to life if Judge John Brownlee denies the motion for a new trial.

Prosecutor Eric Smith submitted his response to the defense's motion stating that Sharon Beth Marshall, Limon's new attorney, had not proven that Limon's previous attorney, Richard Terry, had not done a good enough job.

Prosecutor Smith also added that he believed Limon's former attorney did a thorough job representing Limon as well as cross examining her former lover, Jonathan Hearn. Smith said Limon was ultimately convicted because of what she did and the evidence that mounted against her.

Limon's new attorney claimed that her former attorney didn't provide enough counsel during the time he represented her. Smith, however, says that despite that claim, both attorney's have the same argument when it comes to Limon's case.