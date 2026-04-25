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Prosecutors file felony and misdemeanor charges against former Kern County Sergeant Ryan Dunbier

Prosecutors file felony and misdemeanor charges against former Kern County Sergeant Ryan Dunbier
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Prosecutors have filed charges in Kern Superior Court against former Kern County Sergeant Ryan Dunbier.

Court documents show Dunbier faces three felonies and two misdemeanors. The charges include second-degree burglary and illegal possession of an assault weapon. He is also accused of having a short-barreled gun and drug paraphernalia.

Earlier this year, Dunbier was arrested for breaking into the KCSO property room while it was closed and allegedly stealing drug evidence. Deputies later found drug items and illegal guns at his home.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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