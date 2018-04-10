Protecting your personal and financial from online cyber attacks

There were over 2 billion data records affected by cyber-attacks in 2017 and recently 87 million Facebook users affected by a breach that has CEO Mark Zuckerburg testifying in front of congress on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Travis Day works as an information security expert at Arrc Technology. He says a proactive approach to on-line security can reduce the risk of being hacked.

“Password hygiene is very good, making a strong complicated password even passphrase is the better option…also securing your privacy settings and using websites with encryption capabilities,” said Day.

