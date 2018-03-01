Public Health closes two south Bakersfield liquor stores

Tommy's Liquor and Alnajar's Lucky Seven #8

Natalie Tarangioli
1:09 PM, Mar 1, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Two south Bakersfield liquor stores have been closed after a multi-agency raid, according to Kern County Public Health.

Tommy's Liquor and Alnajar's Lucky Seven #8 received their low inspection scores on Wednesday.

Tommy's Liquor on S. Chester Avenue and Wilson Road received a 70% inspection score.

Public Health says violations included a lack of hand soap and paper towels in the restroom, observed chemicals stored near food and food equipment, and a "great amount" of dead cockroaches under food equipment. 

Alnajar's Lucky Seven #8 on S. Chester Avenue and Dorian Drive received a 57% inspection score.

According to Public Health, violations included the facility is operating without a valid health permit, facility failed to demonstrate the basic knowledge of food safety principles, observed a fryer set up in a restroom, and improper storage of chicken strips, corn dogs, chicken wings, and potato wedges. 

