Public health officials say West Nile Virus identified in Kern County

The first mosquito samples have been confirmed for West Nile Virus in Kern County this year.
Posted at 9:46 PM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-03 00:46:04-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Warm weather brings increased mosquito activity and a heightened risk for mosquito-borne diseases. The first mosquito samples have been confirmed for West Nile Virus in Kern County this year.

There have been no known human cases this year, but Kern County Public Health is advising residents to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquitoes. These precautions include reducing mosquito breeding sites by cleaning out and removing standing water from areas near your residence.

You can also decrease the risk of mosquito-transmitted infections by wearing long sleeves and pants while outside and wearing mosquito repellent.

