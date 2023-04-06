Public Health to host free child and infant car seat safety checkup

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to the City of Bakersfield, car crashes are one of the leading causes of death for children under the age of 14. In 2016, 2 young children died every day as a result of being improperly secured in a passenger vehicle during a crash.

Passenger safety studies have shown that child safety seats and restraint systems, when properly installed and used, can reduce the chance a child will die in a car accident by more than 70 percent.

On Friday, April 7 from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm, Kern County Public Health Services is hosting a free car seat safety check event at their location at 1800 Mt. Vernon Avenue in Bakersfield (Mt. Vernon and College).

There will be certified car seat technicians on hand to check car seats for both infants and children for proper installation and condition. Parents and caregivers will also have the opportunity to learn the correct installation and usage techniques for their child's safety seat.

If you are unable to attend this free event, the Bakersfield Police Department is always available to do a free child car seat safety inspection. Call BPD to schedule an appointment at 326-3053.