Public safety key topic of Bakersfield State of the City event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Crime and public safety were on the minds of everyone during Wednesday's State of the City event where Bakersfield leaders shared details on their efforts to tackle key issues.

City Manager Christian Clegg explained how a measure recently passed by voters is helping put more police on the streets of Bakersfield.

"What we have invested more in than anything else, it's public safety. So I am happy to report to you I'm grateful that we have 83 more patrol officers today than we had in 2018. The men and women of the police department are growing because of the Public Safety Vital Services Tax."

The Public Safety and Vital Services measure was passed by Bakersfield voters in 2018. In all, about 350 local business and civic leaders gathered Wednesday at the Bakersfield Marriott for the event. This was the Greater Bakersfield Chamber’s first in-person State of the City since 2019.

The event included presentations from Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh and City Manager Christian Clegg. The two highlighted recent successes made possible by the passing of Measure N and more. They also discussed initiatives to address homelessness in the city.