Public visitation remains suspended at Central Receiving Facility, Lerdo pretrial and justice facilities

Posted at 1:15 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 16:15:00-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Public inmate visitations remain suspended at the Central Receiving Facility, Lerdo Pretrial Facility, and Lerdo Justice Facility, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The measures are in place to prevent the possible spread of COVID at the facilities from outside sources. KCSO will rule on Oct. 15th whether or not to keep the suspensions in place.

Attorney and professional visitation will continue to take place and will require social distancing and face masks, as outlined in the California Department of Public Health COVID-19 guidelines.

