'Puppy Yoga' classes available on first Saturday of each month at Yoga Culture in downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Downtown Bakersfield's newest yoga studio invited some special guests to class on Wednesday -- puppies.

The class is called "puppy yoga" and it's a partnership between Yoga Culture Bakersfield and the Bakersfield Animal Care Center. They want to raise awareness and address the issue of overpopulation at shelters across the city.

During the classes, puppies available for adoption are brought in to interact with guests in hopes of sparking a connection that will lead to taking the puppy home.

"So currently at the shelter, we're sitting at about 140 puppies. We're at this is what we call puppy season and what the highest intake that we'll see all summer," explained Johsua Proctor, an animal behavior specialist at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center. "Fortunately there has been a huge drop in numbers and adoptions. So this put us in a situation to where puppies have been here with us for too long but either they get sick, or they're euthanized for space."

'Puppy yoga' classes are held on the first Saturday of each month. Tickets are $40 and a portion of the proceeds will go directly to the Bakersfield Animal Care Center.