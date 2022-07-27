Push to increase funding for Kern Animal Services

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The county is hoping to get the area's animal shelters back to being "no-kill" as Kern County Animal Services continues to deal with overcrowding. One way they hope to address the issue is by increasing the shelter's funds for free or discounted spay and neuter vouchers.

It was discussed during Tuesday's Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting where they took the next step in getting a budget finalized for the next fiscal year.

"He did exceed the $350,000 allocation as he indicated up to 400,000. He feels that he could spend even more and so I had an opportunity to speak to Mr. Allsop last night as well about an allocation of another 100 or up to $400,000. And then and then if he does expand that, that we would have the ability to add to it," said District 2 Supervisor Zack Scrivner. "So Mr. Alsop, I don't know if you have any comments on that, but essentially, it's getting to the 400 and if it goes over, then we move, move that level up. In light of the fact that we are experiencing some, I'll call it overcrowding. At this at the shelter. I know our staff's doing the best they can to deal with it, but we are bursting at the seams in a sense."

This was just one of several recommendations made during Tuesday's presentation to the board. The proposed budget for the county currently sits at $3.3 billion which is about $82 million more than last fiscal year.

A final budget hearing will be held on August 30th.