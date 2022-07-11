QuoteWizard: Bakersfield drivers rank as worst in the nation

(KERO) — Bakersfield drivers rank as the worst in the nation, according to QuoteWizard by Lending Tree.

The company's analysts take an annual look at data in the nation's 70 largest cities from more than six million car insurance quotes on each city's number of accidents, DUIs, speeding tickets, and citations. Citations include running red lights and using a cell phone while driving among other violations.

Bakersfield ranked first in number of DUIs, fourth for speeding tickets, eighth for accidents, and eighth for citations.

But Bakersfield isn't alone when it comes to California drivers ranking poorly in QuoteWizard's list.

Sacramento ranks second worst, while Los Angeles at fourth, San Francisco fifth, San Diego sixth, Fresno seventh, Riverside eighth, and Richmond ninth round out the worst drivers top 10.

On the opposite end of QuoteWizard's list, Louisville, Kentucky, ranks as the city with the best drivers. Major metros with the best drivers, according to QuoteWizard, include Dallas at sixth, Pittsburgh seventh, Detroit eighth, Houston ninth, and Chicago 10th.