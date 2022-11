BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO — According to Pacific Gas & Electric, a large electrical outage is currently affecting the Oildale area in Bakersfield.

An outage map shows that between 500 and 5000 PG&E customers are without power. The outage began just after 9:00 pm and PG&E has sent a crew to assess the problem.

PG&E estimates that the power will be restored by 2:30 Wednesday morning.

To sign up for PG&E outage alerts and text notifications, visit their website.