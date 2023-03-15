Rain, flooding continue to cause road closures around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With rain and snow continuing to pound California and the Kern County area, several roads throughout the region have been closed.
- 7th Standard Road: from State Route 33 Going West - Storm Damage (Crack in Road)
- Adobe Rd: Adobe Rd at Teale Rd to Hwy 223 - Flooding
- Banducci Rd: Stallion Springs Rd to St. Andrews Dr - Flooding
- Bell Rd: Sherwood Ave North to End - Flooding
- Blue Mountain Rd: Blue Mountain Rd at Hwy 155 - Storm Damage
- Breckingridge Rd: Breckingridge Rd Mile Marker 24, 1/2 Mile Past Helipad - Impassible Road
- Buena Vista Blvd: S. Vineland Rd to S. Edison Rd - Severe Flood Damage.
- Caliente Creek Rd: Caliente Creek at Caliente Bodfish Rd at Walker Basin Rd - Flooding
- Caliente Creek Rd: Caliente Creek Rd to Walser Rd to Johns Rd - Flooding
- Cerro Noroeste Rd: Cerro Noroeste Rd - Closed for the Winter Season
- Comanche Point Rd: Tejon Hwy to Jack Springs Rd - Washouts and Flooding
- Corcoran Rd: Kings County Line to Mccombs Rd - Downed Power Pole, Flooding.
- Cuddy Valley Road: The First Snow Gate - Snow and Ice
- Edison Rd: Edison Rd to Mountain View Rd to Di Giorgio Rd - Flooding
- Fay Ranch Rd: Fay Ranch Rd @ 178 - Flooding
- Garces Hwy: Wildwood Rd. to Corcoran Rd. - Flooding
- Gun Club Rd: North of Sherwood Ave. to Peterson Rd - Flooding
- Hwy 178: Mouth of the Canyon - Boulders and Mudslides Throughout Canyon
- Jack Ranch Rd: White River Rd. to County Line - Storm Damage
- Lake Isabella Blvd: Lake Isabella Blvd at Elizabeth Norris Rd. at Edith Ave - Flooding
- Lytle Ave: Lytle Ave. at Cecil Ave to the End - Flooding
- Malaga Road: from Mountain View Road to Panama Road - Flooding
- Malaga Rd: Mountain View Rd to Di Giorgio Rd - Flooding
- Mccombs Rd: Mccombs Rd at Gun Club Rd - Flooding
- Panama Rd: Comanche Dr to Habecker St - Flooding
- Pellisier Rd: Banducci Rd to Giraudo Rd - Flooding
- Peterson Rd: Billings Ave to Hwy 43 and Gun Club Rd to Bell Rd - Flooding
- Pond Rd: Wildwood Rd. West to End - Flooding
- Rowlee Rd: North of Garces Hwy. to County Line - Flooding
- Sherwood Rd: Wallace Rd to Kyte Ave - Flooding
- Sierra Way: Sierra Way to South Fork Bridge - Flood Damage
- South Lake Rd: Gardner Field Rd to Milux Rd - Flooding
- Tejon Hwy: Mountain View Rd to Panama Rd - Flooding
- Vern St: Vern St at Rigby Ave - Utility Work
- Vineland Rd: Di Gorgio Rd to Panama Rd - Flooding
- Wheeler Ridge Rd: Hwy 223 South 1/2 Mile - Construction Project
- Zerker Rd: Zerker Rd. at Famoso Rd. at Kimberlina Rd - Severe Storm Damage
Warnings
- Caliente Bodfish Rd: Caliente Bodfish Rd. at Rankin Ranch to Columbus Ave - Use Severe Caution Due to Water Crossing Road Way in Multiple Locations
- Glennville Area Roads: Glennville Area Roads - Flooding
- Mil Potrero Hwy: West of Yellowstone to the Clubhouse - Ice and Loose Gravel