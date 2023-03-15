Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rain, flooding continue to cause road closures around Kern County

Find out what roads are closed before you head out.
Road Closed Sign (FILE)
23ABC News
Road Closed Sign (FILE)
Posted at 12:25 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 15:29:37-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With rain and snow continuing to pound California and the Kern County area, several roads throughout the region have been closed.

  • 7th Standard Road: from State Route 33 Going West - Storm Damage (Crack in Road)
  • Adobe Rd: Adobe Rd at Teale Rd to Hwy 223 - Flooding
  • Banducci Rd: Stallion Springs Rd to St. Andrews Dr - Flooding
  • Bell Rd: Sherwood Ave North to End - Flooding
  • Blue Mountain Rd: Blue Mountain Rd at Hwy 155 - Storm Damage
  • Breckingridge Rd: Breckingridge Rd Mile Marker 24, 1/2 Mile Past Helipad - Impassible Road
  • Buena Vista Blvd: S. Vineland Rd to S. Edison Rd - Severe Flood Damage.
  • Caliente Creek Rd: Caliente Creek at Caliente Bodfish Rd at Walker Basin Rd - Flooding
  • Caliente Creek Rd: Caliente Creek Rd to Walser Rd to Johns Rd - Flooding
  • Cerro Noroeste Rd: Cerro Noroeste Rd - Closed for the Winter Season
  • Comanche Point Rd: Tejon Hwy to Jack Springs Rd - Washouts and Flooding
  • Corcoran Rd: Kings County Line to Mccombs Rd - Downed Power Pole, Flooding.
  • Cuddy Valley Road: The First Snow Gate - Snow and Ice
  • Edison Rd: Edison Rd to Mountain View Rd to Di Giorgio Rd - Flooding
  • Fay Ranch Rd: Fay Ranch Rd @ 178 - Flooding
  • Garces Hwy: Wildwood Rd. to Corcoran Rd. - Flooding
  • Gun Club Rd: North of Sherwood Ave. to Peterson Rd - Flooding
  • Hwy 178: Mouth of the Canyon - Boulders and Mudslides Throughout Canyon
  • Jack Ranch Rd: White River Rd. to County Line - Storm Damage
  • Lake Isabella Blvd: Lake Isabella Blvd at Elizabeth Norris Rd. at Edith Ave - Flooding
  • Lytle Ave: Lytle Ave. at Cecil Ave to the End - Flooding
  • Malaga Road: from Mountain View Road to Panama Road - Flooding
  • Malaga Rd: Mountain View Rd to Di Giorgio Rd - Flooding
  • Mccombs Rd: Mccombs Rd at Gun Club Rd - Flooding
  • Panama Rd: Comanche Dr to Habecker St - Flooding
  • Pellisier Rd: Banducci Rd to Giraudo Rd - Flooding
  • Peterson Rd: Billings Ave to Hwy 43 and Gun Club Rd to Bell Rd - Flooding
  • Pond Rd: Wildwood Rd. West to End - Flooding
  • Rowlee Rd: North of Garces Hwy. to County Line - Flooding
  • Sherwood Rd: Wallace Rd to Kyte Ave - Flooding
  • Sierra Way: Sierra Way to South Fork Bridge - Flood Damage
  • South Lake Rd: Gardner Field Rd to Milux Rd - Flooding
  • Tejon Hwy: Mountain View Rd to Panama Rd - Flooding
  • Vern St: Vern St at Rigby Ave - Utility Work
  • Vineland Rd: Di Gorgio Rd to Panama Rd - Flooding
  • Wheeler Ridge Rd: Hwy 223 South 1/2 Mile - Construction Project
  • Zerker Rd: Zerker Rd. at Famoso Rd. at Kimberlina Rd - Severe Storm Damage

Warnings

  • Caliente Bodfish Rd: Caliente Bodfish Rd. at Rankin Ranch to Columbus Ave - Use Severe Caution Due to Water Crossing Road Way in Multiple Locations
  • Glennville Area Roads: Glennville Area Roads - Flooding
  • Mil Potrero Hwy: West of Yellowstone to the Clubhouse - Ice and Loose Gravel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets

Win Tickets