Rain, flooding continue to cause road closures around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With rain and snow continuing to pound California and the Kern County area, several roads throughout the region have been closed.

7th Standard Road : from State Route 33 Going West - Storm Damage (Crack in Road)

: from State Route 33 Going West - Storm Damage (Crack in Road) Adobe Rd : Adobe Rd at Teale Rd to Hwy 223 - Flooding

: Adobe Rd at Teale Rd to Hwy 223 - Flooding Banducci Rd : Stallion Springs Rd to St. Andrews Dr - Flooding

: Stallion Springs Rd to St. Andrews Dr - Flooding Bell Rd : Sherwood Ave North to End - Flooding

: Sherwood Ave North to End - Flooding Blue Mountain Rd : Blue Mountain Rd at Hwy 155 - Storm Damage

: Blue Mountain Rd at Hwy 155 - Storm Damage Breckingridge Rd : Breckingridge Rd Mile Marker 24, 1/2 Mile Past Helipad - Impassible Road

: Breckingridge Rd Mile Marker 24, 1/2 Mile Past Helipad - Impassible Road Buena Vista Blvd : S. Vineland Rd to S. Edison Rd - Severe Flood Damage.

: S. Vineland Rd to S. Edison Rd - Severe Flood Damage. Caliente Creek Rd : Caliente Creek at Caliente Bodfish Rd at Walker Basin Rd - Flooding

: Caliente Creek at Caliente Bodfish Rd at Walker Basin Rd - Flooding Caliente Creek Rd : Caliente Creek Rd to Walser Rd to Johns Rd - Flooding

: Caliente Creek Rd to Walser Rd to Johns Rd - Flooding Cerro Noroeste Rd : Cerro Noroeste Rd - Closed for the Winter Season

: Cerro Noroeste Rd - Closed for the Winter Season Comanche Point Rd : Tejon Hwy to Jack Springs Rd - Washouts and Flooding

: Tejon Hwy to Jack Springs Rd - Washouts and Flooding Corcoran Rd : Kings County Line to Mccombs Rd - Downed Power Pole, Flooding.

: Kings County Line to Mccombs Rd - Downed Power Pole, Flooding. Cuddy Valley Road : The First Snow Gate - Snow and Ice

: The First Snow Gate - Snow and Ice Edison Rd : Edison Rd to Mountain View Rd to Di Giorgio Rd - Flooding

: Edison Rd to Mountain View Rd to Di Giorgio Rd - Flooding Fay Ranch Rd : Fay Ranch Rd @ 178 - Flooding

: Fay Ranch Rd @ 178 - Flooding Garces Hwy : Wildwood Rd. to Corcoran Rd. - Flooding

: Wildwood Rd. to Corcoran Rd. - Flooding Gun Club Rd : North of Sherwood Ave. to Peterson Rd - Flooding

: North of Sherwood Ave. to Peterson Rd - Flooding Hwy 178: Mouth of the Canyon - Boulders and Mudslides Throughout Canyon

Mouth of the Canyon - Boulders and Mudslides Throughout Canyon Jack Ranch Rd : White River Rd. to County Line - Storm Damage

: White River Rd. to County Line - Storm Damage Lake Isabella Blvd : Lake Isabella Blvd at Elizabeth Norris Rd. at Edith Ave - Flooding

: Lake Isabella Blvd at Elizabeth Norris Rd. at Edith Ave - Flooding Lytle Ave: Lytle Ave. at Cecil Ave to the End - Flooding

Lytle Ave. at Cecil Ave to the End - Flooding Malaga Road: from Mountain View Road to Panama Road - Flooding

from Mountain View Road to Panama Road - Flooding Malaga Rd: Mountain View Rd to Di Giorgio Rd - Flooding

Mountain View Rd to Di Giorgio Rd - Flooding Mccombs Rd: Mccombs Rd at Gun Club Rd - Flooding

Mccombs Rd at Gun Club Rd - Flooding Panama Rd: Comanche Dr to Habecker St - Flooding

Comanche Dr to Habecker St - Flooding Pellisier Rd: Banducci Rd to Giraudo Rd - Flooding

Banducci Rd to Giraudo Rd - Flooding Peterson Rd: Billings Ave to Hwy 43 and Gun Club Rd to Bell Rd - Flooding

Billings Ave to Hwy 43 and Gun Club Rd to Bell Rd - Flooding Pond Rd: Wildwood Rd. West to End - Flooding

Wildwood Rd. West to End - Flooding Rowlee Rd: North of Garces Hwy. to County Line - Flooding

North of Garces Hwy. to County Line - Flooding Sherwood Rd: Wallace Rd to Kyte Ave - Flooding

Wallace Rd to Kyte Ave - Flooding Sierra Way: Sierra Way to South Fork Bridge - Flood Damage

Sierra Way to South Fork Bridge - Flood Damage South Lake Rd: Gardner Field Rd to Milux Rd - Flooding

Gardner Field Rd to Milux Rd - Flooding Tejon Hwy: Mountain View Rd to Panama Rd - Flooding

Mountain View Rd to Panama Rd - Flooding Vern St: Vern St at Rigby Ave - Utility Work

Vern St at Rigby Ave - Utility Work Vineland Rd: Di Gorgio Rd to Panama Rd - Flooding

Di Gorgio Rd to Panama Rd - Flooding Wheeler Ridge Rd: Hwy 223 South 1/2 Mile - Construction Project

Hwy 223 South 1/2 Mile - Construction Project Zerker Rd: Zerker Rd. at Famoso Rd. at Kimberlina Rd - Severe Storm Damage

Warnings