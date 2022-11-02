Watch Now
Rain? In Kern County? Really? Yes!

The night of November 1st marked Kern County's first rain of the water year, which began a month ago.
Posted at 11:22 PM, Nov 01, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County’s long dry spell is finally over tonight, with some much needed rain starting shortly after 7:00 pm.

This is the first rainfall Kern County has seen in months and the first rain in Bakersfield since August 17th when we got just a trace. The last measurable rainfall was June 22nd, when just one one-hundredth of an inch fell.

Tuesday night also marked the first rain of the water year, which started on October 1st. Before this rainfall, we were 2.8 inches below normal when it comes to precipitation.

Despite the rain, the U.S. Drought Monitor still records the majority of Kern County and most of the Central Valley as remaining in the ‘exceptional drought’ category.

If you’ll be out driving in rain or on wet roads, be aware that months of dry weather has left a lot of greasy build-up on the roads from vehicles. Now that the rain has come down, the roads are going to be very slippery. Please drive carefully.

