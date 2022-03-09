Watch
Raji Brar was selected as 2022 "Woman of the Year" in the 32nd District

She was selected by Assemblymember Rudy Salas
Assemblymember Rudy Salas recognized Raji Brar as the woman of the year for the 32nd Assembly District.
Posted at 11:29 AM, Mar 09, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Assemblymember Rudy Salas recognized Raji Brar as the woman of the year for the 32nd Assembly District.

Salas highlighted Brar's accomplishments in Kern County saying "as a strong community leader, passionate nonprofit activist, and businesswoman, Raji Brar is a pillar of our community who has helped improve the lives of thousands of central valley families."

Brar was the first-ever Sikh woman elected to a city council seat in California and she currently sits on multiple community boards, including the Bakersfield Sikh Women's Association which she helped found.

