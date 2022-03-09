Raji Brar was selected as 2022 "Woman of the Year" in the 32nd District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Assemblymember Rudy Salas recognized Raji Brar as the woman of the year for the 32nd Assembly District.

Salas highlighted Brar's accomplishments in Kern County saying "as a strong community leader, passionate nonprofit activist, and businesswoman, Raji Brar is a pillar of our community who has helped improve the lives of thousands of central valley families."

Brar was the first-ever Sikh woman elected to a city council seat in California and she currently sits on multiple community boards, including the Bakersfield Sikh Women's Association which she helped found.