LA Rams player Ethan Westbrooks takes plea deal in loaded gun charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Los Angeles Rams player Ethan Wesbrooks took a plea deal on Friday for a loaded gun charge he acquired while driving through Kern County back in September of 2017.

The California Highway Patrol's Buttonwillow office confirmed with 23ABC that Westbrooks was arrested after he was initially pulled over for speeding on Northbound Interstate 5 near Seventh Standard Road.

CHP officials say once an officer approached Wesbrooks' car, he noticed a gun inside. The officer found a loaded gun with 13 rounds. That gun was reported stolen in 2009. The CHP did not have specifics on the type of gun, other than saying it was a semi-automatic handgun.

Westbrooks was taken into custody without incident and was booked into Kern County Jail and the District Attorney's office filed a misdemeanor charge against the player. His attorney entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf in November 2017.

Westbrooks will have to serve one day in jail, three years probation and will have to pay a total of $570 in fines.