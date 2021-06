BAKERSFIELD, CA (KERO) — Donut lovers will soon have a new place to grab a snack on their morning coffee run as Randy's Donuts is set to open on June 29th in Bakersfield.

It's opening up in Southwest Bakersfield near where "Mexicali" used to be.

The building is already up but so far there's no sign of that iconic donut on top.

Randy's will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the store next month.