Reba McEntire to be keynote speaker of annual "Voices of Inspiration" dinner

The Queen of Country Reba McEntire will be the keynote speaker of the annual "Voices of Inspiration" dinner.

It is a fundraiser for Hoffmann Hospice and it's attracted other famous names in recent years, including Vin Scully, Michael J Fox and the stars of A&E's Duck Dynasty.

The fundraiser will be on Tuesday at Rabobank Arena.

Co-founder and director of operations for Hoffmann Hospice, Beth Hoffmann, said Reba was a perfect choice because of her inspiring, award-winning career.

Hoffmann says Reba also made sense because of her story of overcoming traumatic loss when her band members were killed in a plane crash years ago.

 

