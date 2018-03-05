Reba McEntire to be keynote speaker of annual "Voices of Inspiration" dinner

Fair
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: Singer Reba McEntire attends the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT)
The Queen of Country Reba McEntire will be the keynote speaker of the annual "Voices of Inspiration" dinner.
It is a fundraiser for Hoffmann Hospice and it's attracted other famous names in recent years, including Vin Scully, Michael J Fox and the stars of A&E's Duck Dynasty.
The fundraiser will be on Tuesday at Rabobank Arena.
Co-founder and director of operations for Hoffmann Hospice, Beth Hoffmann, said Reba was a perfect choice because of her inspiring, award-winning career.
Hoffmann says Reba also made sense because of her story of overcoming traumatic loss when her band members were killed in a plane crash years ago.
