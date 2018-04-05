Rebuilding Together Kern County launching new program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A program designed to revitalize the community will kick off Thursday afternoon.

Rebuilding Together Kern County is hosting a luncheon to launch its new National Community Revitalization Partnership Program.

It will be working the community, volunteers, non-profits, businesses and foundations to build safe and healthy homes, parks and schools.

The event runs from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club on Niles Street.