Rebuilding Together Kern County launching new program

Natalie Tarangioli
8:39 AM, Apr 5, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A program designed to revitalize the community will kick off Thursday afternoon.

Rebuilding Together Kern County is hosting a luncheon to launch its new National Community Revitalization Partnership Program.

It will be working the community, volunteers, non-profits, businesses and foundations to build safe and healthy homes, parks and schools.

The event runs from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club on Niles Street.

Local News