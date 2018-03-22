RECALL: More than 450,000 Kidde smoke detectors recalled

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Nearly half a million smoke detectors were recalled this week, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Kidde dual-sensor smoke alarms were recalled on March 21 after they were found to pose a risk to consumers and not alert them of a fire in their home. A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two smoke sensors and compromise the smoke detector's ability to detect smoke, according to the CPSC.

The models that are affected are PI2010 and PI9010. The units were sold between Sept. 2016 and January 2018.

Consumers with the smoke alarm should remove the alarm from the wall or ceiling and inspect it for a yellow cap. If the yellow cap is present, the consumer should immediately contact Kidde to receive instructions for a free replacement.

Around 452,000 units were recalled in the United States and 40,000 more in Canada. The smoke alarms were sold at Menards, The Home Depot, Walmart, Amazon, ShopKidde.com, and other home and hardware stores.

The recall number is 18-128. Kidde can be called toll-free at 833-551-7739 or go online at www.kidde.com.