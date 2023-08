BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you donate blood this week your family could win some extra money to put toward back-to-school supplies.

The Houchin Community Blood Bank is hosting a special event where anyone who donates between now and August 19 will be entered to possibly win a $250 back-to-school gift card to use at a store of their choice.

A winner will be selected each week for a total of three winners of gift cards.

To schedule an appointment call (661) 323-4222.