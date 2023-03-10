Red Cross, county officials urge the public to prepare for flood conditions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County has been seeing rough weather conditions over the past few weeks, with many people struggling around road closures and being snowed-in. Now another set of storms is coming in, and it's important for Kern residents to stay prepared.

As temperatures start to rise, and with rain in the forecast, snow will start melting, potentially causing flooding conditions throughout Kern County, according to Red Cross Regional Communications Director Taylor Poisall.

"At the Red Cross, we say 'Red Cross Ready,' which means to get a kit, make a plan, and be informed," said Poisall.

According to Poisall, the organization is already preparing to assist people who could find themselves in need due to flooding. The National Weather Service says to expect rain in Bakersfield over coming days, which has the potential to lead to flash floods. Poisall says the Red Cross has been stocking up on resources and putting precautions in place.

"Red Cross volunteers will be asked to open a shelter in a nearby area in the affected community to be able to provide safe shelter, food, water, and meals," said Poisall, adding that trailers are stationed throughout the county, each one equipped to assist roughly 100 people.

"Beds, blankets, comfort kits, which are toiletry items, so that we can quickly set up a shelter within two hours notice," said Poisall.

Flooding is even more of a concern now, considering the heavy snowfall that's occurred in the past few weeks. As the snow melts, roads are expected to flood even more.

Back in February, Kern County Public Works and Maintenance Engineering Manager Alejandro Bedolla said he was concerned about the high likelihood of flooding.

"Our current ground, our soils, are more than likely completely saturated. Like I had mentioned before, some of our retention base is at capacity, so that's quite concerning," said Bedolla. "We are very concerned with the actual - the amount of rain coming down and the snow melt as well, so in that case, we've actually prepared locations and we delivered sand to them."

Red Cross Kern County is advising the public to continue to stay updated by downloading their app. The Kern County Fire Department also offers an emergency notification app at their website as well.