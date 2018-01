The Annual Kern County Teacher Recruitment Fair is scheduled to take place Saturday, March 17 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Larry E. Reider Education Center, 2000 K Street in Bakersfield.

This opportunity is for those who are credentialed, intern eligible or interested in teaching to see what positions open that will be available in the 2018-2019 school year.

All eligible individuals are encouraged to pre-register online on their website.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -