Remembering Thalia Chaverria: Frontier grad found dead in New Mexico home

LAS CRUCES, NM (KERO) — Former Frontier girls soccer star Thalia Chaverria has passed away at the age of 20 in New Mexico. Las Cruces police found Thalia unresponsive in her home on Tuesday.

She graduated from Frontier in 2021 and made an immediate impact on the women's soccer team at New Mexico State. Thalia started 17 games during her freshman year and 20 during her sophomore year.

She was named to the Western Athletic Conference's honorable mention team for her play on defense and helped the Aggies win a WAC title this past season.

Her head coach, Rob Baarts says the team is in shock.

"I'd give up any WAC championship to have T back. I know our team would do the same."

Thalia's mom Mandie tweeted out her appreciation for all of the love and support the family has received.

The family has gotten over $26,000 on Go-Fund-Me as they are trying to get Thalia back home to Bakersfield.